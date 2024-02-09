What to Do in Queer NYC Feb. 9-11

Looking for something to do? Check out our roundup of events across the city:

Ian Abel EP Release Show

Friday, February 9, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Musician Ian Abel celebrates the release of his new EP – “Karma’s a Bitch” – at C’mon Everybody. Abel will be joined by musical guest Kisos. Tickets via Dice.fm.

The Rosemont is a Zoo

Friday, February 9, 10 p.m.

The Rosemont, 63 Montrose Avenue Brooklyn, NY

Go feral at the Zoo and find out why this party was recently voted Best Club Party by the GLAM Awards! RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Jorgeous (US season 14) and Tayce (UK season 2) will be performning, with music by Luis Fernando, Arra, and Carlos Killed It. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Lesbo-a-GoGo

Friday, February 9, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Honey Burlesque and DJ Susan Levine take over the Stonewall Inn with sexy burlesque performances all night long.

Taylor Swift Dance Party

Friday, February 9, 10 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate all things Taylor Swift with a late-night dance party. Beats by Beats by Eros Hedonista and Rocket; drag performances by Izzy Uncut and Jazmine. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Be Mine?

Friday, February 9, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

The Haus of Luxx invites you to feel the love with the only Velnetine’s party you’ll need this year. Performances by Luxx Noir London, Lana Ja’Rae, Venus Mystique and many more. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

TOPS

Saturday, February 10, 3 p.m.

The New School, 66 5th Avenue, New York, NY

Filmmaker Lindsay Perryman presents their short film “TOPS,” a film that explores undergoing top surgery. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Peer Review @ the Bureau

Saturday, February 10, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

“Wussy” magazine and the Bureau present a panel discussion of contemporary queer publishing with a focus on zines and smut culture. Panelists include Fran Tirado, Kamikaze Jones, Sarah Burke, Tyler Akers, and Whitney Mallett. The talk coincides with the Bureau’s current art exhibit. This event will be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Teee Heee with Ari Kiki

Saturday, February 10, 8 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Kickstart your Saturday with a kiki (and a tee hee) with Ari Kiki herself, joined by DJ Kim Dazy and special guest Constance Lee Busted.

Queer Movie Night: Bottoms

Saturday, February 10, 8 p.m.

BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance, 2474 Westchester Avenue, The Bronx, NY

The Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance is screening 2023’s “Bottoms” as part of their Get Tough! Get BAAD! Queer movie series. Free tickets via Eventbrite.

Made in Asia

Saturday, February 10, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Shia Ho and Shawn present Made in Asia, the East Coast’s largest all-Asian drag festival. Celebrate Lunar New Year with Drag Race season 16 contestant Nymphia Wind, along with more than 20 queer AAPI performers. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Vision Two Book Launch

Sunday, February 11, 4 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join artist/curator Nathan Rapport in conversation with Paul Soileau in celebrating the release of volume two of “Vision,” an ongoing art book series showcasing working queer artists. This volume features the work of 8 queer artists and will be available for purchase. This event will be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Super Hole Sunday

Sunday, February 11, 6:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

What better way to celebrate football’s biggest night than with a jockstrap and underwear party with DJ William Francis, Charlene, and gogo babes Boy Radio and Elliot. Tickets via Dice.fm.