What to do in queer NYC October 3-6

Head to Good Judy in Brooklyn for Yas Kween Karaoke on Oct. 5 and Piano Sing-Along Sundays on Oct. 13.

New York Burlesque

Thursday, October 3 through Sunday, October 6; various times

Various locations

The 22nd Annual New York Burlesque Festival returns, with over 75 of the best burlesque entertainers from all over the world performing at venues across the city. The weekend kicks off at 3 Dollar Bill, with additional performances at Brooklyn Bowl, Sony Hall, and Le Poisson Rouge. Visit TheNewYorkBurlesqueFestival.com for full schedule and tickets.

Steven’s House

Thursday, October 3, 6 p.m.

Comedy Village, 352 West 44th Street, New York, NY

Steven Zakari hosts a evening of queer comedy with fellow LGBTQ+ comedians Ethan Filler, Tyler Mead, Sheria Mattis, and more! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Dirty Little Drawings

Friday, October 4, 6 p.m.

SoHo Project Space, 127 Prince St Unit B, New York, NY

Join the SoHo Project Space for the grand opening of Dirty Little Drawings, the gallery’s group show featuring hundreds of art pieces from over 50 artists. The gallery is open on weekends and runs through Sunday, Oct. 13.

Goosehumps

Friday, October 4, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Viewers beware, you’re in for a scare: Ray Broussard, Valentine, Molly Pocket, and Sorayah D will each pay tribute to their favorite scary story in this “Goosebumps”-inspired drag competition hosted by Soraya Sis. Tickets via Dice.fm.

The Stephens: Sondheim & Schwartz

Friday, October 4, 9 p.m.

54 Below, 254 W 54th Street Cellar, New York, NY

Head down to 54 Below for a night honoring Broadway legends Stephen Sondheim and Stephen Schwartz. Music direction by Aiden S. Wells; featuring Kyle Ahmeer Bethea, Dawson Blackburn, Kate Coffey, and so many more. Tickets and menu via 54below.org.

Mr. Eagle NYC 2025

Friday, October 4, 9 p.m. through Sunday, October 6, 7 p.m.

Eagle NYC, 554 W 28th Street, New York, NY

The time has come to crown Mr. Eagle NYC 2025 – and the Eagle NYC has a weekend of events to celebrate. Kick-off festivities with a meet & greet with all vying contestants. The main competition takes place on Saturday at 9 p.m., with the victory party concluding on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Friday Friction

Friday, October 4, 11 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Friction Fridays is Hell’s Kitchen’s hottest party with house-pop music and sexy gogo boys all night long.

Pokémon Go to Bryant Park

Saturday, October 5, 2 p.m.

The Fountain at Bryant Park, New York, NY

Join Out In Tech NY and connect with fellow queer tech enthusiasts for the Pokémon Go Community Day! The group will meet at the fountain at 2 p.m., and start walking around the park at 2:30. Free registration via Eventbrite.

Yas Kween Karaoke

Saturday, October 5, 9 p.m.

Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Head up to the Blue Room at Good Judy’s every Saturday night for piano karaoke with Leslie Goshko. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Sacra Coven

Saturday, October 5, 7 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Calling all witches and fiends: don’t miss a special coven-edition of Sacra, New York’s immersive art dance party. The celebration opens with live drawing and an art bazaar at 7 p.m. As the sun sets, the party switches gears with drag performances by Vicky Vee, Zeta Jones, and Lana Ja’Rae; along with EDM beats by Badimir, Yong, John Martins, and Blue Rose Royal. Tickets via Seetickets.us.

Boy Band Brunch

Sunday, October 5, 11:30 a.m.

City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY

Boy Band Brunch is back at City Winery! Relive your heartthrob days with tributes to boy bands like NSYNC, One Direction, and Boys II Men, and more! Tickets via BucketListers.com.

Keith Haring Pop Up Book Release Party

Sunday, October 6, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Dive into the world of Keith Haring’s art with the release of the “Keith Haring Pop-Up Book!” Paper engineer Simon Arizpe, publisher Rosston Meyer, and Keith Haring Foundation Director Gil Vazquez will host a special talk to discuss Haring’s work and legacy, as well as host a book signing in the Keith Haring “Once Upon A Time” mural bathroom in the Center.