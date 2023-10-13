What to do in queer NYC Oct. 13-Oct. 15

Looking for something to do? Check out our roundup of events below to see what’s going on across queer NYC:

Lesbo-A-Gogo

When: Friday, October 13, 10 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Honey Burlesque and DJ Susan Levine take over the Stonewall Inn with sexy burlesque performances all night long.

Fagtasia: Rocky Horror

When: Friday, October 13, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Fagtasia returns, paying tribute to the queer cult classic “Rocky Horror!” This will be an interactive shadow cast screening, so come dressed in your Rocky Horror best and be prepared to time warp again and again and again. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Family Movie Night: Coraline

When: Saturday, October 14, 1:45 p.m.

Where: Rooftop Cinema Club Midtown, 60 West 37th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY

As part of their yearlong programming, NYC Pride hosts a family movie night every month. This month’s selection is the stop-motion fantasy “Coraline.” Tickets via NYCPride.org.

Hocus Pocus Drag Review

When: Saturday, October 14, 6 p.m.

Where: Icon Bar, 31-84 33rd Street, Queens, NY

It’s just a little Hocus Pocus! Eleven of New York’s scariest drag queens have conjured up campy homage to the classic movie “Hocus Pocus.” Additional screenings on Sunday, October 15th and Tuesday, October 17th. Tickets for each night via Eventbrite.

Free Pool Happy Hour @ Boxers Chelsea

When: Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

Finish off the weekend strong in two-for-one drinks and free billiard games at everyone’s favorite gay sports bar.

Gay Ass Wellness Festival

When: Sunday, October 15, 2 p.m.

Where: The Bush, Troutman Street, Brooklyn, NY

The Gay Ass Wellness Festival is back! Join Fringe Pilates and The Bush for an afternoon of wellness and self-care with movement classes featuring classes from Outbox Gym, the Trans Fitness Bitch, and more! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Sailor Moon Rave Returns

When: Sunday, October 15, 5 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

The Sailor Moon Rave returns to 3 Dollar Bill. This special ComicCon-edition will feature costumes, dancing, drag shows, gogo dancers, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

First Punch

When: Sunday, October 15, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

First Punch is a drag king and thing show featuring Oliver Face and Show Poni, who will honor LGBTQ+ activists.

Thanks For Coming Out LIVE

When: Sunday, October 15, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Comedy Collective, 167 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Gay City News’ own Dubbs Weinblatt celebrates five seasons of their Thanks For Coming Out podcast with a live show featuring interviews with Eva Reign, Lauren Patten, Geoffrey Kidwell, Carmen LoBue, and Jason E. Bernard. Tickets via Eventbrite.