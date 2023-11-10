What to do in queer NYC Nov. 10-12

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our roundup of events across the city:

Zoo

When: Friday, November 10, 7 p.m.

Where: The Rosemont, 63 Montrose Ave, Brooklyn, NY

DJ Luis Fernando host New York’s hottest party, featuring the city’s most popular DJs and performers every Friday night. Advance tickets via Eventbrite.

Lesbo-A-Gogo

When: Friday, November 10, 10 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Honey Burlesque and DJ Susan Levine take over the Stonewall Inn with sexy burlesque performances all night long.

Bad Judys

When: Friday, November 10, 10 p.m.

Where: Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Drag performers Blue and Rayne help you start your weekend right with free shows every Friday night in the Blue Room.

Chicken Soup for the Queer Soul

When: Saturday, November 11, 12 p.m.

Where: Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, 29-19 24th Avenue Queens, NY

Dave’s Lesbian Bar and Queer Soup Night Present Chicken Soup for the Queer Soul: an evening of soup and storytelling, featuring queer chefs, storytellers, comics, and musicians. Proceeds benefit the Astoria Food Pantry Tickets via Eventbrite.

Yas Kween Karaoke

When: Saturdays, 9 p.m.

Where: Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Head up to the Blue Room at Good Judy’s every Saturday night for piano karaoke with Leslie Goshko.

10 Years of Art Pop

When: Saturday, November 11, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Julie J and Mannie Petty are throwing a chaotic dance party in honor of Lady Gaga’s third studio album, Art Pop. Additional performances from BaeJing and ShowPonii. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Drag Brunch @ Cornerstone Tavern

When: Saturdays, starting at 12 p.m.

Where:Cornerstone Tavern, 961 2nd Avenue, New York, NY

Join Plasma and Vivien Gabor every Saturday for Drag Brunch with bottomless brunch!

Sinful Saturdays

When: Saturdays

Where: Pieces, 8 Christopher St, New York, NY

Bootsie Lefaris hosts Sinful Saturdays, featuring a rotating cast of New York’s most talented queens.

Mother Disco

When: Sunday, November 12, 8 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Presented by Emil Cohen and The Christopher Street Reader, Mother Disco returns for its tenth NYC party. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

The Anatomy Lesson

When: Sundays, from 5 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

A.E. Kieran hosts a weekly drink and draw event at Club Cumming, featuring a rotating cast of figure models.

Sunday Sqool Comedy

When: Sundays, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Sour Mouse, 110 Delancey Street, New York, NY

Ashley Gavin hosts a diverse line-up of comedians every Sunday at the Sour Mouse.

Happy Hour @ Frankie’s Pub

When: Every day, from 4-9 p.m.

Where: Frankie’s Pub, 692 10th Avenue, New York, NY

One of New York’s newest queer bar hosts a daily happy hour with $5 well drinks.