What to do in queer NYC May 23-26

Chaotic Comedy

Thursday, May 23, 6:30 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Jack Sullivan hosts CHAOTIC, a monthly comedy show featuring New York’s top queer and female comics. This month’s lineup includes headliner Onika McLean, Alec Preston, Becca Lenox, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Cu T

Thursday, May 23, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Author R/B Mertz celebrates the launch of their first poetry collection, “CU T” with fellow queer poets Darrel Alejandro Holnes, Sarah M. Sala, and andriniki mattis. Copies of “CU T” will be available for purchase; the event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Sex and the City Tribute

Thursday, May 23, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

And I couldn’t help but wonder… what if “Sex and the City” were… gayer? Mariyea as Charlotte, Miss Ma’amShe as Miranda, Chiquitita as Samantha, and Rify Royalty as Carrie – what more could you ask for? Tickets via Dice.fm.

Asstrology

Friday, May 24, 7 p.m.

The Crown, Brooklyn, NY

The Taillor Group is hosting their monthly kink play party centering femme, enby, agender, gender nonconforming, genderqueer, intersex, and trans queers. Further details will be sent after ticket purchase; available via Eventbrite.

Night of 1000 Duas

Friday, May 24, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Join Nicky O for Night of 1000 Duas, paying homage to the queen of Future Nostalgia: Dua Lipa. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Friday Friction

Friday, May 24, 11 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Friction Fridays is Hell’s Kitchen’s hottest party with house-pop music and sexy gogo boys all night long.

MotherDisco

Saturday, May 25, 4 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Emil Cohen and The Christopher Street Reader present MotherDisco, a disco-fueled celebration of queer joy, community, and liberation. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Red, White, and Queer

Saturday, May 25, 10 p.m.

Fresco’s Grand Cantina, 28-50 31st Street Queens, NY

Lez-Mingle is hosting a Memorial Day-themed night of fun, love, and good vibes with fellow queers. DJ Lena will be in charge of music all night; tickets via Eventbrite.

Balls Deep Disco

Saturday, May 25, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Go deep with DJ Burn Baby at the ultimate pre-Pride underwear party, featuring classic, new, and house disco at C’mon Everybody. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Sunday Sqool Comedy

Sundays at 8 p.m.

Sour Mouse, 110 Delancey Street, New York, NY

Ashley Gavin hosts a diverse line-up of comedians every Sunday at the Sour Mouse.