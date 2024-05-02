What to do in queer NYC May 2-5

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our roundup of events below:

Poets of the Archipelago

Thursday, May 2, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join poet Bruce E. Whitacre in celebrating the launch of his new poetry collection, “Good Housekeeping.” Witacre will be joined by Kelsea Valentine, gigi, and more. Copies of the collection will be available for purchase; the event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Pop Quiz Trivia

Thursday, May 2, 7 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Drag king Beau Dega hosts a night of pop culture trivia at Club Cumming.

Gender Bender

Thursday, May 2, 10 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Music and identity come together at ‘Gender Bender: A Queer Music Competition,’ a new monthly extravaganza showcases a kaleidoscope of queer musical talents. Tickets via Dice.fm.

“Celebrity” Deathmatch

Friday, May 3, 6 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Join RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Jaida Essence Hall and Chicago legend Miss Toto in the boxing ring for “Celebrity” Deathmatch! Don’t miss your favorite local queens duke it our for a different kind of crown! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Charlie and the Darlings

Friday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Charlie and the Darlings return to the Club Cumming stage for the latest concert in their ongoing residency. Tickets via ClubCumming.com.

Sips & Secrets

Friday, May 3, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Scope and girlNATIONnyc present Club Sip & Secrets, an all-night dance party, upstairs at the Stonewall Inn.

Queer(y)ing Bodies

Saturday, May 4, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Queer poets E Kerr and Billie R. Tadros share their most recent poetry collections exploring trauma, transformation, and truth. The reading will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Titties, Tacos & Tequila

Saturday, May 4, 9 p.m.

Now And Then NYC, 290 Meserole Street Brooklyn, NY

DJ Sammii Blendz and Lezchic are throwing a women-only lesbian dance party to celebrate Cinco De Mayo! Tickets via Eventbrite.

HER: Garden of Time

Saturday, May 4, 10 p.m.

Arlo Williamsburg, 96 Wythe Avenue Brooklyn, NY

The HER party returns just in time to celebrate this year’s Met Gala! To honor the occasion, the fashion queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race — including Gottmik, Violet Chachki, Aquaria, and Plastique Tiara will be performing all night long. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Pink Mammoth

Saturday, May 4, 10 p.m.

House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue Brooklyn, NY

House of Yes presents the 20th anniversary party for Pink Mammoth, an all night celebration of community and radial inclusiveness. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Peer Pressure

Saturday, May 4, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Dance the night away with Peer Pressure – a disco, house, soul, and funk dance party hosted by DJ That Matt and special guest Gant Johnson. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer Book Fair

Sunday, May 5, 10 a.m.

Polly’s Cafe, 766 Classon Avenue Brooklyn, NY

Calling all book lovers: Polly’s Cafe is hosting a book fair highlighting queer and trans authors. Stop by, have a coffee, and find your next favorite title!

Letters for Liberation

Sunday, May 5, 4 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street, New York, NY

Join Black and Pink NYC and Bluestockings to write and answer letters from LGBTQ+ and HIV impacted prisoners. All are welcome – laptops or tablets are highly recommended. Free registration via Eventbrite.

The Shit Show

Sunday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Sherry Poppins’ new gig, the Shit Show.