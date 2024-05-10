What to do in queer NYC May 10-12

On Friday at 10 p.m., Alien invites you to Disco Noir in The Onyx Room – House of Yes’ new speakeasy dance space.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out some events below:

Off the Grid

Thursday, May 9, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join the Bureau as they pay tribute to the late Rumi Missabu with a reading from their last book, “Off the Grid.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase; the event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Bring it to the Runway

Thursday, May 9, 10 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Calling all fashionistas and supermodels: Vidana and Atomic Annie present SUPERMODEL- a new fashion-forward drag show with special guests Daniella Darling and Chiquitita. Tickets via Dice.fm.

After Midnight

Friday, May 10, 6 p.m.

SoHo Project Space, 127 Prince St Unit B, New York, NY

Join the SoHo Project Space for the opening reception of their new exhibit, After Midnight, featuring the work of Miguel Reyes. On display through Sunday, May 19.

Disco Noir

Friday, May 10, 10 p.m.

House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue Brooklyn, NY

Alien invites you to Disco Noir in The Onyx Room – House of Yes’ new speakeasy dance space. Music by Acid Alien, Kanykei, and Airwolf BK. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Fuerza Fest

Through May 17

Various locations

Fuerza Fest, the Hispanic Federation’s Latinx LGBTQ+ Arts Festival, continues through May 17 featuring Q&As with filmmakers, theatrical tournaments, queer comedy shows, and more. Learn more here.

Collage Workshop

Saturday, May 11, 12:30 p.m.

The Brooklyn Loft, 488 Jefferson Street #221, Brooklyn, NY

Join the Brooklyn Loft for a collage workshop led by artists Freddie FC. Learn different techniques all afternoon – no experience necessary and all materials included. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Eurovision Finale Viewing Party

Saturday, May 11, 2 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Maxxxim and Svetlana Stoli are hosting a Eurovision viewing party to celebrate the finale, with special performances from Micah McLaurin. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to victims of the Ukraine war. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

TUFF

Saturday, May 11, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

TUFF – LA’s Tom of Finland-inspired leather party comes to Brooklyn! Come out in your best gear and party the night away. A portion of the proceeds from the night go to the Tom of Finland Foundation. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Mother’s Gay

Sunday, May 12, 7 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Vulture’s Conor Janda, who’ll be hosting an hour of stand-up comedy honoring his mom. Tickets via Dice.fm.