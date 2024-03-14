What to do in queer NYC March 14-17

Read through our roundup of events for the weekend ahead.

Looking for something to do? Check out our roundup of events in the days ahead.

Queer Multitudes

Thursday, March 14, 6 p.m.

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, 26 Wooster Street, New York, NY

Celebrate the opening of two exhibitions at the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art: “The Plural of He,” which explores the life and work of Colin Robinson, and “I’m a thousand different people — Every one is real,” a collection of drawings by Candy Darling. Free tickets via Eventbrite.

Deviance Magazine’s NYC Launch Party

Thursday, March 14, 6:30 p.m.

Quimby’s Bookstore NYC, 536 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate the release of the first issue of Deviance Magazine. Grab a copy at the door, hear readings from the magazine, color some smutty artwork, and meet other Deviants.

Brolesque

Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Essa Noche and Jazmine host Brolesque, a new all-male dance revue! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Turn Back Time

Thursday, March 14, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Kiki Ball-Change is bringing us back to the 70s with hits from ABBA, Cher, Donna Summer, and more! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Influenca

Friday, March 15, 6:30 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street, New York, NY

Join comic artist Jade LFT Peters and Silver Sprocket for a reading and signing of “Influenca,” a graphic novel about queer zombie-hunting influencers.

Kweendom

Friday, March 15, 7 p.m.

Pete’s Candy Store, 709 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY

Head out to Brooklyn for the queerest of queer comedy showcases, featuring Zach Zimmerman, Tim Murray, Aarushi Agni, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Muscle

Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.

Pete’s Candy Store, 709 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY

The Anthology Film Archives presents a screening of Hisayasu Satô’s “Muscle” as part of the Narrow Rooms screening series, which features and celebrates historically ignored weird gay films. Tickets to “Muscle” and other films in the series via AnthologyFilmArchives.org.

Provoke at Stonewall

Friday, March 15, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party, upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2024

Saturday, March 16, 2:45 p.m.

East 48th Street between Madison and 5th Avenue, New York, NY

Join the Lavender and Green Alliance as they celebrate 30 years of Irish LGBTQ+ activism and heritage.

Disco Tea with Lady Bunny

Saturday, March 16, 4 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Drag legend Lady Bunny returns to C’mon Everybody with her infamous Disco Tea Dance. Get your Saturday night started early with Disco classics. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Another Madonna Tribute

Saturday, March 16, 10 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Troy Edwards and Blake McAllister pay tribute to the Queen on Pop. The duo will be joined by Beaujangless, Venus Mystique, Bobby LeMaire, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Staten Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2024

Saturday, March 16, 2:45 p.m.

East 48th Street between Madison and 5th Avenue, New York, NY

The Lavender and Green Alliance keep Irish festivities going with the Staten Island St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Pride Camps Open House

Sunday, March 17, 10 a.m.

92NY, 1395 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY

Join 92NY and LGBTQ+ families for a morning of activities, community, as well as an info panel about upcoming queer-friendly summer programming.

Nan Macmillan Album Release Party

Sunday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Indie-pop musician Nan Macmillan celebrates the release of her new album “From Both Eyes” with special guests Erik Kase Romero, Evan Dibbs, and Dani Murcia. Tickets via Dice.fm.