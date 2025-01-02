What to do in queer NYC January 3-5

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Parties

Friday, January 3, 8 p.m.

A new year means a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Click here to see our guide of viewing parties across the city.

Rise Remixed

Friday, January 3, 10 p.m.

Rise Bar NYC, 859 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Join DJs John Marto and Susan, along with VJ Paul Leasure for an all-night dance party every Friday at Rise and the Shine Lounge!

Friction Fridays

Friday, January 3, 11 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Sparks fly in Hell’s Kitchen with Hush’s house-pop party. No cover before midnight.

Liza-Palooza

Saturday, January 4, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

RuPaul Drag Race star Alexis Michelle stars as Liza Minnelli in Liza-Palooza, a high-energy, star-studded drag celebration of the life and legacy performances of the Broadway legend. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Sinful Saturdays with Bootsie

Saturday, January 4, 10 p.m.

Pieces, 8 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Bootsie Lefaris hosts Sinful Saturdays, featuring a rotating cast of New York’s most talented queens.

HRT

Saturday, January 4, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Start the new year with HRT – a new underwear party for trans and enby folx featuring music from Zenobia and Adair, as well as gogo performances from Pup Elio and Fabiana. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer Swing Dance

Sunday, January 5, 3 p.m.

Christ Church, 326 Clinton Street Brooklyn, NY

Come swing out with Queer Swing Dance NYC the first Sunday of every month! Intro sessions during the first hour, followed by two hours of social dance. No experience or partner necessary. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Letters for Liberation

Sunday, January 5, 4 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street, New York, NY

Join Black and Pink NYC and Bluestockings to write and answer letters from LGBTQ+ and HIV impacted prisoners. All are welcome – laptops or tablets are highly recommended. Free registration via Eventbrite.

Sunday Sqool Comedy

Sunday, January 5, 7 p.m.

Sour Mouse, 110 Delancey Street, New York, NY

Ashley Gavin hosts a diverse line-up of comedians every Sunday at the Sour Mouse. Tickets via Eventbrite.