What to Do in Queer NYC Jan. 25-28

The scene in the Village during Pride Sunday in 2021.

Looking for something to do in the days ahead? Check out our roundup of events across the city.

Queer Wine Tasting

Thursday, January 25, 6 p.m.

Simply Wine, 55 Liberty Street, New York, NY

Join Simply Wine and Christopher Street Tours for an evening of tasting and community, where you will sample three wines and one spirit. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Catherine and Critter’s Copacabana

Thursday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Hosts Catherine Lindsay and Critter Fink present Copacabana, a lineup of the city’s top comics, musicians, and performance artists – including Irina Chelidze, Freddie Shanel, Michelladonna, and more! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Night of 1000 Lanas

Thursday, January 25, 8 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Nicky O presents a tribute honoring “Born to Die” signer Lana Del Rey. Joining the celebration are Rify Royalty, Reese Havoc, Robin Rose Quartz, and many more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Asstrology

Friday, January 26, 7 p.m.

The Crown, Brooklyn, NY

Every month, the Taillor Group is hosting a kink femdom play party centering femme, enby, agender, gnc, genderqueer, intersex, and trans queers. Exact address will be sent after ticket purchase; available via Eventbrite.

Figure Drawing: Taylor

Friday, January 26, 8 p.m.

The Brooklyn Loft, 488 Jefferson Street #221, Brooklyn, NY

Calling all artists: Join the Brooklyn Loft night of sketching featuring looks and poses inspired by Taylor Swift. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Boys’ Club

Friday, January 26, 8 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Join funny boys Nico Carney and Conor Janda for a night of laughs, surprises, and maybe even cake! Joining Nico and Conor are Francesca D’Uva, Drew Anderson, Karli Marulli, and many more! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

3DB Presents Gaga

Friday, January 26, 10 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Don’t miss this Just Dance party celebrating all things Lady Gaga. DJ Joe Michael will be spinning Gaga hits, with Brie Bordeaux and Lana Ja’Rae will be giving shows all night long. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Village Pride Walking Tour

Saturday, January 27, 11 a.m.

McCarthy Square, Charles Street and Waverly Place, New York, NY

Learn your local queer history with Christopher Street Tours on their Village Pride Walking Tour! Tour stops include the Stonewall Inn, the Gay Liberation Monument, the NYC AIDS Memorial, the LGBT Community Center, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

MotherDisco

Saturday, January 27, 5 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Emil Cohen and The Christopher Street Reader present MotherDisco, a disco-fueled celebration of queer joy, community, and liberation. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Cuntarella

Saturday, January 27, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Cxnty Creations presents Cuntarella, a parody retelling of Roger and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” starring Spindarella, Myster E Mel Kiki, Charlotte Harlotte, and more! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Age of Aquarius

Saturday, January 27, 10 p.m.

House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

It is officially Aquarius Season and House of Yes invites you to pour all your pleasures out onto the dancefloor. Analog Soul, L3ni, and GINA will keep you grooving all night long. Tickets via Eventbrite.

A Season in Delhi

Sunday, January 28, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Author Scott Alexander Hess presents his new book “A Season in Delhi.” Hess will be joined by fellow author Dana Burnell. Copies of the Hess’ book will be available for purchase. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau of General Services’ YouTube channel.

Burrrlesque

Sunday, January 28, 7 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Fifi DuBlis presents Burrrlesque with Twinky Boots and Angelica Lavalier.

The Strip Keys Burlesque and Variety Hour

Sunday, January 28, 9 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Go back to the 1960s for a cabaret-style lounge show like no other. Starting with drag and burlesque shows, the evening will then open up for piano karaoke. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Bitch Fest

Sunday, January 28, 10 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Dragula star La Zavaleta hosts Bitch Fest, where are meets drag at C’mon Everybody. Tickets via Dice.fm.