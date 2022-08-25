What to do in queer NYC August 25-28

Summer may be wrapping up, but queer New Yorkers can stay busy all around town. In the days ahead, check out book readings, comedy shows, dancing, drag, and more.

Night of 1000 Kylies

When: Thursday, August 25, 7 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206

NYC Pop Art Princess Nicky O presents Night of 1000 Kylies — a celebration of Kylie Minogue’s iconic career. The night will feature the city’s best drag artists — including Angel Au, The Blair Bitch, Jax, Lemon Chiffon, and more — performing Kylie’s greatest hits. Tickets via Seetickets.us

Dirty Thursday: RENAISSANCE

When: Thursday, August 25, 10 p.m.

Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Attention Beyhive: House of Yes and Dirty Thursday present an encore performance of Beyonce: RENAISSANCE. Nina Vicious and Dirtyfinger will be spinning Bey-approved beats all night long. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Epic Episodes

When: Friday, August 26, 8 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Julie J and Nicky O will take you back in time with some of the most iconic, facecracking moments in RuPaul’s Drag Race herstory. Join them every Friday at 3 Dollar Bill.

Beef Curtains

When: Friday, August 26; doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Where: New Women Space, 188 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Beef Curtains is a comedy night that features the best women and non-binary comedians in NYC. Hosted by Reid Pope & Geneva Rust-Orta, the lineup includes Kate Sisk, Shatha Yas, and Asha Ward. Get tickets via Eventbrite.

Fagtasia

When: Saturday, August 27, 7 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238

House of Baby presents Fagtasia, a monthly drag show that retells fantasy story with a queer twist. This month’s show reimagines the tale of Shrek. Grab tickets via Dice.fm.

SKIN

When: Saturday, August 27, 9:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Laurie Beechman Theater, 407 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036

Members Only Boylesque — New York City’s award-winning queer boylesque enter”taint”ers — present their newest show: SKIN, a new queer revue. Find tickets via Eventbrite.

Bears Ahoy! End of Summer Tea Dance

When: Sunday, August 28; boarding at 6 p.m., cruise from 7-10 p.m.

Where: Circle Line, Pier 83, West 42nd Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036

The Urban Bear, which hosts a variety of events for the bear community and friends, invites you to close out the summer with Bears Ahoy, a sunset cruise along the Hudson & East Rivers. General admission and VIP tickets are available through Eventbrite.

54 Below Sings Dua Lipa

When: Sunday, August 28, 9 p.m.

Where: 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019

54 Below reimagines Dua Lipa’s songbook, with exciting new arrangements of the singer’s greatest hits, including “Levitating,” “Physical,” “One Kiss,” and so many more. The event is produced by Vaibu Mohan and Greg Paladino, and features arrangements by Greg Paladino. Find tickets via 54below.com.

Hit That Track with Dylan Adler

When: Sunday, August 28, 9 p.m.

Where: 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019

Comedian Dylan Adler will perform a night of original, high-energy musical stand-up. If you buy enough tickets (available via Eventbrite), he might even do a backflip!

