What to do in queer NYC Aug. 1-4

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our roundup of events across the city:

Happy Birthday Kate

Thursday, August 1, 10 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

DJ Bright Light Bright Light is throwing the ultimate Kate Bush dance party at C’mon Everybody in honor of the “Running Up That Hill” singer. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Camp Classics: Mamma Mia

Friday, August 2, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Here we go…again! Camp Classic is bringing the magic, music, and mayhem of “Mamma Mia” to 3 Dollar Bill with performances by Jan Sport, Xunami Muse, Julie J, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.

Girlnation @ Stonewall

Friday, August 2, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Girlnation-NYC takes over the second floor of the Stonewall Inn the first Friday of every month, featuring Honey Burlesque, along with sexy gogo & performance dancers.

Battle Hymn x No Frills

Friday, August 2, 7 p.m.

Location TBA

Head to Brooklyn for Battle Humn and No Frills’ Friday night event featuring Tedd Patterson, Mike Servito, Michael Magnan, and Josh Steer. Address and arrival instruction will be emailed to ticket holders on the day of the event. Contact carlos@ladyfag.com for table inquiries. Buy tickets here.

Sapphest

Saturday, August 3, 10 p.m.

Metropolitan, 559 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY

Don’t miss the Sapphest, New York’s first sapphic playwriting festival featuring five short plays by queer women and sapphic-identifying individuals – each inspired by a sapphic pop song. Tickets via Eventbrite.

MetroSensual

Saturday, August 3, 10 p.m.

Metropolitan, 559 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY

Frankie Sharp and Kandy Muse take over Metropolitan with a weekly rager featuring weekly specials guests and gogo boys!

Letters for Liberation

Sunday, August 4, 4 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street, New York, NY

Join Black and Pink NYC and Bluestockings to write and answer letters from LGBTQ+ and HIV impacted prisoners. All are welcome – laptops or tablets are highly recommended. Free registration via Eventbrite.

Queer Figure Drawing

Sunday, August 4, 5:30 p.m.

The Bush, 333 Troutman Street, #Store 4, Brooklyn, NY

The Bush is hosting a monthly queer figure drawing class – all supplies included! Registration via Eventbrite.

Brat Summer

Sunday, August 4, 10 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Brat Summer continues with the ultimate Charli XCX dance party hosted by Mthr Trsa. Tickets via SeeTickets.

Queers 4 Palestine

Tuesday, August 6, 6:30 p.m.

The Bush, 333 Troutman Street, #Store 4, Brooklyn, NY

Join other queers and raise money for Gazan families! This pop-up event will include tattoo pop-ups, tarot reading, henna, dancing, great drinks, raffle prizes, and more! All money to mutual aid – tickets via Eventbrite.

Queer Bowl

Tuesday, August 6, 8 p.m.

Bowlero Times Square, 222 West 44th Street, New York, NY

Turn off the apps and join Queer Social at Queer Bowl! The evening will include unlimited bowling, private lanes for Queer Social guests, as well as food and drink specials. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Beers & Queers

Wednesday, August 7, 7 p.m.

Nowhere Bar, 322 East 14th Street New York, NY

Kaleidoscope hosts Beer & Queers, a monthly safe space and gathering for queer people to explore religion and faith. This month’s gathering is hosted at Nowhere Bar in the East Village. Tickets via Eventbrite.