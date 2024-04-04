What to Do in Queer NYC April 4-7

Looking for something to do? Check out our roundup of events in the days ahead.

The Right Amount of Light to Appear Whole

Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join the Bureau for an evening celebrating the release of andriniki mattis’ debut poetry collection “Quiet Fires.” Joining mattis will be fellow poets Emily Lee Luan, Megan Pinto, and India Lena González. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Hump! Film Festival 2022

Friday, April 5 – Thursday, April 11; various times

Cinema Village, 22 East 12th Street, New York, NY

HUMP! — Dan Savage’s short erotic film festival — returns to New York for a full week! This year’s lineup includes 24 new films ranging from hardcore, soft-core, comedic, serious, animated, musical. Tickets via BoldtypeTickets.com.

Dirty Circus

Friday, April 5, 6:30 p.m.

House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Anya Sapozhnikova presents Dirty Circus – House of Yes’ raw and raunchy variety show! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Barbie x Figure Drawing

Friday, April 5, 8 p.m.

The Brooklyn Loft, 488 Jefferson Street, Brooklyn, NY

The Brooklyn Loft hosts a Barbie-themed figure drawing session with Mattel-themed music, outfits and surprises! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Trans Excellence

Friday, April 5, 9 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Chiquitita presents Trans Excellence with Daniella J Darling, Mthr Trsa, and DJ Macy Rodman. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Bad Dates with Adam Sank

Saturday, April 6, 6 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

One man; many [bad] dates! Comedian Adam Sank returns to the Stonewall Inn for encore performances of Bad Dates. Additional performance on Thursday, April 10; tickets to both shows via AdamSank.com.

Candy Darling

Sunday, April 7, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Acclaimed biographer Cynthia Carr and cabaret legend Mx. Justin Vivian Bond celebrate the release of Carr’s “Candy Darling.” Copies of “Candy Darling” will be available for purchase. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Disney Drag & Debauchery

Sunday, April 7, 6 p.m.

9 Bob Note,270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Help raise funds for the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus with Disney Drag & Debauchery drag art and talent show. Disney costumes and attire are encouraged! Tickets via Seetickets.com.

Piano Sing-Along Sundays

Sunday, April 7, 7 p.m.

Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Elijah Caldwell hosts Sing-Along Sundays every week in the Blue Room at Good Judy. Tickets via Eventbrite.