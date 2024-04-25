What to do in queer NYC April 25-28

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our roundup of events in the days ahead.

Queens World Film Festival

Thursday, April 18 through Friday, April 19; various times

Kaufman The Zukor Theater, 74-15 35th Ave #6f, Queens, NY

Queens World Film Festival spotlights 7 LGBTQ+ films from, for, and about community, including “Ambrosia” by Amy Northup, “Unlucky in Love” by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, “Check Please” by Victor Mignatti and Scott T. Hinson, and more. Tickets and full-schedule via QueensWorldFilmFestival.org.

Queer Country Swing Party

Thursday, April 18, 6 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole StreetBrooklyn, NY

Copperhead Meg and Elia Lara host Queer Country Swing Night at 9 Bob Note. No partner or dance experience needed. Learn how to confidently follow or lead at your next Cowboy Carter dance party. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Souvenir Residency

Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Queer synth-pop artist Souvenir continues his residency at C’mon Everybody. This month he will be joined by special guest Mark Dylan. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Haute by Day, Hot by Night

Friday, April 19, 6 p.m.

SoHo Project Space, 127 Prince St Unit B, New York, NY

Join the SoHo Project Space for the opening reception of their new exhibit featuring the erotic works of fashion illustrator William Donovan. On display through Sunday, April 28.

The Lesbian Agenda is Back

Friday, April 19, 6:30 p.m.

The Bell House, 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY

Sophie Santos’ Lesbian Agenda returns, featuring some of the best queer comedians of all time – including Jessica Henderson, Dylan Adler, Clara Olshansky, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

TELL: Fire

Friday, April 19, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street #210, New York, NY

TELL – an evening of queer storytelling – returns to the Bureau. Drae Campbell hosts, and is joined by storytellers Christen Clifford, Léoh Hailu-Ghermay, Klondyke, and Marg Suarez. Visit BGSQD.com for more information.

2 Gays, 1 Mic

Friday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Calling all Swifties: Tortured comedians Carson Mlnarik and Ryan Curcie celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s new album with a comedy show featuring New York’s top LGBTQ+ and female stand up comedians. Stick around after for a Taylor listening party with Phoebe Bing Bong. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Banana Fever Ball

Friday, April 19, 10 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Fresh off of her Drag Race run, Nymphia Wind hosts the Banana Fever Ball alongside fellow Drag Race alumni Manila Luzon, Megami, Mirage, and Plasma. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Provoke at Stonewall

Friday, April 19, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party, upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

Rainbow Book Fair

Saturday, April 20, 12 p.m.

The Center, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY

The largest LGBTQ+ book fair in the US returns to The Center, bringing together writers, publishers, readers, and book lovers. The event features multiple panel discussions, a poetry marathon, and drag story time. For the full schedule, visit RainbowBookFair.com.

Flower Power

Saturday, April 20, 2 p.m.

Boxers Hell’s Kitchen, 735 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Queer up your 4/20 with the Dandyland queer art fair, featuring 20 vendors selling art, pins, apparel, and more.

Queer Smoke and Sketch

Saturday, April 20, 4:20 p.m.

The Brooklyn Loft, 488 Jefferson Street #221, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate 4/20 with a 2-hour smoke and sketch session at the Brooklyn Loft. Tickets, available via Eventbrite, include materials.

Poppers

Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Hit the dance floor with DJ Chaotic for a night of pop bops, mashups, and remixes! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queerchella

Sunday, April 21,, 4 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Dan Kiernan and Price Troche present Queerchella, a monthly queer music festival, at 3 Dollar Bill! Hosted by Jayse Vegas, this month’s line-up includes Summer Fling, Isa Bruder, Already Late, and many more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

So True, Bestie

Sunday, April 21, 9 p.m.

Parkside Lounge, 317 East Houston Street, New York, NY

Join Nika Lomazzo and Anya Volz for a special edition of their queer comedy show and social hour. Discounted tickets via Eventbrite.

Lavender Scare

Tuesday, April 23, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Gabe González hosts an irreverent variety comedy that explores LGBTQ+ history. González will be joined by Dylan Adler, Bobby Hankinson, Lorena Russi, and Tessa Skara. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Clap If You Care

Wednesday, April 24, 9:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

“How you doin’?” Devo Monique hosts a Wendy Williams tribute show, complete with Wedny’s signature segments and catchphrases. The evening will feature performances by the fierce Mocha Lite, Victoria Holiday Venus,and DJ Foster.Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Catbaret

Thursday, April 25, 9:30 p.m.

Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY

Meow! Calling all cat lovers: join Gemma Smith as she hosts the purrfect variety show. The evening will include feline-themed comedy, music, burlesque, and raffle prizes. Tickets via Caveat.nyc.

Queer Tag

Thursday, April 25, 8:30 p.m.

Bowlmor Chelsea Piers, Pier 60, New York, NY

Turn off the apps and join Queer Social at Queer Tag, a night of unlimited laser tag, bowling, drink specials, and more. Discounted tickets via Eventbrite.

No Cover Thursdays @ The Eagle

Thursdays, starting at 10 p.m.

554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Free admittance to the Eagle every Thursday night; DJ Bram spins at 10 p.m.

Gay Science

Friday, April 26, 6 p.m.

Strand Book Store, 828 Broadway, New York, NY

Join author, comedian, and content creator Rob Anderson for the release of his new book “Gay Science: The Totally Scientific Examination of LGBTQ+ Culture, Myths, and Stereotypes.” Tickets, which include a copy of “Gay Science,” available via Eventbrite.

Garrett & The Bad Boys

Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Join Garrett Williams and his band, the Bad Boys, for a night of music and comedy. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Weaux’s Delirious Dreamball

Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Head out to C’mon Everybody for a dreamball featuring music emerging queer pop artists Weaux, Evoke, Julo, and Tonton. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Making the Most of the Night

Friday, April 26, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Muumuse, Rude Polaroids, Jeff Dingy, and Mack Mackey are throwing the ultimate Carly Rae Jepson dance party and you’re invited! Make the most of the night with music from Carlos Killed It and Jon Ali; performances by DD Fuego, Lemon Chiffon, Hanuka Lewinsky, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Queer Writer’s Workshop

Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street New York, NY

Calling all Queer writers: Bluestockings is hosting an ongoing focus and flow workshop for writers. Come hang out and get inspires with other writers. Masks are required. Free registration via Eventbrite.

Queer Collage Workshop with Charlie Welch

Saturday, April 27, 2 p.m.

Bureau of General Services–Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, Room 210, New York, NY

Charlie Welch hosts a queer collage workshop at the Bureau. No experience necessary. Supplies will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring additional materials. Space is limited, so be sure to arrive early!

Global Warming’s 2nd Annual Queer Prom!

Saturday, April 27, 11 p.m.

Littlefield, 635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY

Global Warming’s annual Queer Prom returns to Brooklyn with host Issa Trae! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Scream Real Loud

Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m.

Good Judy, 563 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Jeffy Fruit hosts “Scream Real Loud” – a PeeWee Hermin puppet-themed variety show at Good Judy’s Blue Room! Stick around after for puppet-themed karaoke. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Sunday Sqool Comedy

Sundays, starting at 8 p.m.

Sour Mouse, 110 Delancey Street, New York, NY

Ashley Gavin hosts a diverse line-up of comedians every Sunday at the Sour Mouse.