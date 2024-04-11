What to do in queer NYC April 11-14

Looking for something to do? Check out our roundup of events in the days ahead.

NYC Pride Open House

Thursday, April 11, 6 p.m.

154 Christopher Street, Suite 2a, New York, NY

Join NYC Pride as they prepare to kick-off the 2024 Pride season. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet NYC Pride volunteers, sign-up early for NYC Pride 2024 events, and tour the NYC Pride office in the West Village. RSVP via Eventbrite.

America’s Next Top Bottoms

Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Jessie Ballard and Freddie Shanel host a night of comedy and discourse in search of America’s Next Top Bottoms. The evening will feature performances by Josh Gondelman, Allison O’Connor, Julia Desmond, and more. Tickets via ClubCumming.com.

Studi-Ho Ghibli

Thursday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Shia Ho presents a drag tribute to Studio Ghibli movies. Performers include Angel Au, Chase Runaway, Ginger Von Snap, and more! Tickets via Dice.fm.

No Cover Thursdays @ The Eagle

Thursdays, starting at 10 p.m.

554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Free admittance to the Eagle every Thursday night; DJ Bram spins at 10 p.m.

The Intimacy Coordinator’s Guidebook

Friday, April 12, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join the Bureau for a reading of excerpts from “The Intimacy Coordinator’s Guidebook,” followed by a conversation with editor Brooke M. Haney and contributors Raja Benz, Kaja Dunn, Amy Northup, and more. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Queer Window

Friday, April 12, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn Comedy Collective, 167 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

The Brooklyn Comedy Collective presents Queer Window – nine of the nation’s best queer sketch comedians return to Brooklyn with a brand new show! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Fat Slut

Friday, April 12, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

FAT SLUT — Drag Queen Meatball’s hit Los Angeles party — comes to Brooklyn. This one-of-a-kind show features drag and a sexy food eating competition with special guest judges Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Bad Judys

Fridays, 10 p.m.

Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Drag performers Blue and Rayne help you start your weekend right with free shows every Friday night in the Blue Room.

This Party is Killing You

Saturday, April 13, 4 p.m.

9 Bob Note,270 Meserole StreetBrooklyn, NY

This Party Is Killing You — Brooklyn’s infamous Robyn dance party is back! Expect Robyn remixes and deep cuts, along with hits from Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepson, and more! Tickets via Seetickets.com.

Queer Tango

Saturday, April 13, 4:30 p.m.

The LGBT Community Center, West 13th Street, New York, NY

Learn how to dance tango with instructors Luna Beller-Tadiar and Patricia Maria! This inclusive 3-week series is free and open to the public. Free registration via Eventbrite.

DJ Sorrentino @ Stonewall

Saturday, April 13, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Not-so-straight from the infamous Cactus Club in Naples, Italy, DJ Sorrentino makes his first US appearance at the Stonewall Inn.

Gay Ole Opry

Sunday, April 14, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Robin Rose Quartz hosts a drag tribute to Kacey Musgraves with Atomic Annie, Devo Monique, and Vickey Deville. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Happiest Hour

Monday, April 15, 7 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

For the first time since 2018, the Happiest Hour cabaret returns with Daphne Always and James Sheppard.