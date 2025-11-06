What to do in queer NYC this weekend

The Brooklyn Bridge and parts of the New York City skyline are visible on Nov. 5, 2025.

54 Below Celebrates AAPI Voices

Thursday, November 6, 6:30 p.m.

54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY

Join 54 Below for an unforgettable evening celebrating the vibrant voices of AAPI performers. This showcase features a lineup of both rising and established artists, including Makaila Anderson, Ninako Donville, Ellis Gage, and many more. Tickets via 54Below.org.

Serve

Thursday, November 6, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

The Ali Forney Center presents Serve, a fundraiser for LGBTQ+ youth in need. Gives back in style with a night to dancing, voguing, and serving. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Witch Power

Friday, November 7, 7 p.m.

Hive Mind Books, 219 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Join Emma Quilty, expert witch and anthropologist, as she takes you on a journey through contemporary witchcraft based on her new book, “Witch Power.” Copies of “Witch Power” will be available for purchase; RSVP via HiveMindBooks.com.

Diva

Friday, November 7, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Hibiscus is that diva, and she is taking over the first floor of Stonewall with DJ Lovelace. No cover.

Friction Fridays

Friday, November 7, 11 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Sparks fly in Hell’s Kitchen with Hush’s house-pop party. No cover before midnight.

Lesbian Book Club

Saturday, November 8, 11 a.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Judi Komaki and Piper Olsen are hosting a lesbian book club at the Bureau on the second Saturday of the month. This month they’ll be discussing “Odd Girls and Twilight Lovers: A History of Lesbian Life in Twentieth-Century America” by Lillian Faderman.

Full Moon Circle

Saturday, November 8, 5:30 p.m.

Hive Mind Books, 219 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Join Hive Mind Books for a magical gathering celebrating the full moon. The circle will be hosted by writer and astrologer Sterling Bowen, a writer and astrologer in the Hive Mind community. RSVP via HiveMindBooks.com.

Dark Opulence

Saturday, November 8, 9 p.m.

Pink Metal, 253 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Arina Darkly hosts a burlesque and variety show on the second Saturday night of the month at Pink Metal! No cover, but tips are highly encouraged.

Pervert NYC

Saturday, November 8, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill – 9 Bob Note, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Pervert returns bigger, bolder, and sexier than ever. Expect a fierce lineup of international and local talent spinning deep, seductive beats that will help you lose yourself in the music. Tickets via Eventim.us.

H2Hoe

Saturday, November 1, 10 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Come get soaked with Laguna Bloo, Hibiscus, and Castrata as they entertain the audience with sickening group numbers every Saturday night in Hell’s Kitchen!

Beer Blast

Sunday, November 9, 5 p.m.

Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Enjoy Beer Blast at the Eagle every Sunday with DJ Steve Cunningham. No cover before 9 p.m.

Finger Bang

Sunday, November 9, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

FingerBang is New York City’s first open set for the deaf and ASL community to express themselves through drag, poetry, comedy, and more. Tickets via Dice.fm.