What to Do in Queer NYC this weekend

Is This Gay?

Thursday, October 30, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Evan Lazarus and Erik Martini present “Is This Gay?,” a questionable comedy show featuring Michael San Juan, Sophia Wilson Pelton, Alex Cohen, and many more! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Lezzie McGuire

Thursday, October 30, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

I’m Baby hosts special Halloween edition of Brooklyn’s hottest sapphic dance party for the girls, gays, and theys with beats by DJ Hope 808. Tickets via Dice.fm.

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Village Halloween Parade

Thursday, October 31, 7 p.m.

The parade will start at Canal Street and Sixth Avenue (for participants in costume only) and will proceed north to West 15th Street and Sixth Avenue

Get ready for eye-popping costumes and scary sights at the much-anticipated Village Halloween Parade! The parade starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. — and it’s totally free to watch. Learn more at Halloween-NYC.com.

Halloween at Stonewall

Friday, October 31, 8 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

After catching the Village Halloween Parade, catch Stonewall’s annual Halloween dance party hosted by Hibiscus. Stick around for the costume contest at midnight!

D.R.A.G.

Friday, October 31, 8 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 6th Street, New York, NY

Club Cumming presents a special spooktacular version of D.R.A.G — a late night drag and dance party — with Shaneeda Bump, Virgo Rising, and DJ Eros Hedonista! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show *LIVE*

Friday, October 31, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Don’t miss this shadowcast celebration of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” hosted by Ginger Von Snap. This will be an interactive screening, so come dressed in your Rocky Horror best and be prepared to time warp again and again and again. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Haunted Haus

Friday, October 31, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill – 9 Bob Note, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Don’t miss Brooklyn’s wildest Halloween party hosted by Megami, featuring two dance floors and performances from Sutanamrull and Tiffany Pollard. Stick around for the costume contest and your chance to win the $500 prize. Tickets via Eventim.us.

Bargain Witch

Saturday, November 1, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join the Bureau as they celebrate the publication of photographer Anderson Zaca’s new book, “Fire Island Invasion,” a black and white photography retrospective of the legendary 4th of July tradition. Brooke will be joined by covergirl Fifi Dubois. Copies of “Fire Island Invasion” will be available for purchase.

Bear Belly

Saturday, November 1, 6 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

C’mon Everybody is hosting a new monthly tea dance party complete with beats from Scruff Angel and go-go sets from Circuit Dad and Gummybear.

Dia de Los Muertos Late Night Celebration

Saturday, November 1, 6 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill – 9 Bob Note, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Join the US Mexico Chamber of Commerce and MMFB Productions for the 4th annual Día de los Muertos celebration. This packed event will include an outdoor food market, dancing, mariachis, and more! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Ghouls, Gays, and Theys

Saturday, November 1, 9:30 p.m.

BOYFRIEND Co-Op, 1157 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Ghouls, Gays, & Theys is keeping the Halloween-vibes going with a dance party hosted by Scissors, Boyfriend Co-op, and Pretend Events. The evening will feature go-go dancers, drag shows, queer DJs, artists, tattoos, and a costume contest. Tickets via Eventbrite.

HRT

Saturday, November 1, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

It’s time for your next dose of HRT — Brooklyn’s hottest underwear party for trans and enby folx! The party will feature music from Naija Couture and Archangel, as well as go-go performances from Ivy Fischer and Maxx Love. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Under Gods

Sunday, November 2, 8 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 6th Street, New York, NY

The Rally Cat presents “Under Gods” a new musical by Tim Parker about power, jealousy, and desire. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

The Invasion

Sunday, November 2, 11 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Lyra Vega invades with Jess And, Hassan, Saline Dijon, Thee Suburbia, and Robin Rose Quartz. Don’t miss this jam-packed show on the second floor of the Stonewall Inn.