What to do in queer NYC Nov. 23-27

Happy Thanksgiving! Looking for something to do? Check out our roundup of events in the days ahead:

No Cover Thursdays @ The Eagle

When: Thursdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Free admittance to the Eagle every Thursday night; DJ Bram spins at 10 p.m.

Y2K

When: Friday, November 24, 10 p.m.

Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue Brooklyn, NY

Nick Hook, Sal Paradise, and Thando1988 are throwing the ultimate millennium throwback party, complete with circus acts, a break dance competition, makeout booths and so much more! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Go Feral @ The Zoo

When: Friday, November 24, 10 p.m.

Where: The Rosemont 63 Montrose Avenue Brooklyn, NY

Luis Fernando invites all the queers to go feral and dance the night away at The Zoo. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Disco Tea with Lady Bunny

When: Saturday, November 25, 5 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Get into the groove with drag legend Lady Bunny, who returns to C’mon Everybody with her infamous Disco Tea Dance. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Village Pride Walking Tour

When: Saturday, November 25, 6 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Music Kitchen, 177 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Learn your local queer history with Christopher Street Tours on their Village Pride Walking Tour! Tour stops include the Stonewall Inn, the Gay Liberation Monument, the NYC AIDS Memorial, the LGBT Community Center, and more. Tickets via ChristopherStreetTours.com.

Queer Ass Karaoke

When: Saturday, November 25, 6 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Music Kitchen, 177 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Raw Honey gets the Saturday night party started with a karaoke and dance party prioritizing queer women, trans, and gender nonconforming People of Color. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Yas Kween Karaoke

When: Saturdays, 9 p.m.

Where: Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Head up to the Blue Room at Good Judy’s every Saturday night for piano karaoke with Leslie Goshko.

Free Pool Happy Hour @ Boxers Chelsea

When: Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

Finish off the weekend strong in two-for-one drinks and free billiard games at everyone’s favorite gay sports bar.

Glow Social Club

When: Sunday, November 26, 4 p.m.

Where: High Bar New York, 346 West 40th Street, New York, NY

Glow Social Club (GSC) is a gathering event for those looking for a different, chiller Sunday Funday. The afternoon focuses on building a safe space for the queer API community. Free reservation via Eventbrite.

Tuesday Happy Hour @ Lambda Lounge

When: Tuesdays, from 6-10 p.m.

Where: 2256 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., New York, NY

Tuesday is the new Friday at Lambda Lounge with two-for-one specials every Tuesday.

Beyond the Screen

When: Tuesday, November 28, 6 p.m.

Where: Edie Windsor SAGE Center, 305 7th Avenue, New York, NY

Join DOROT – a nonprofit organization for seniors – and SAGE for the Beyond the Screen: LGBTQIA+ Stories Unveiled Film Series. This latest title in the series is “Intentionally Erased,” a documentary that spotlights Black trans women in the US. Free reservation via Eventbrite.

LGBTQ+ Yoga Class with Kirsten

When: Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Community Pride Center Bed-Stuy, 1360 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, New York 11216

Brooklyn Community Pride Center’s weekly Wednesday LGBTQ+ Yoga class, facilitated by Kirsten, is designed for beginners and seasoned yogis alike. Classes are in-person and online. For more information, visit LGBTBrooklyn.org.

Sing For Your Supper

When: Wednesday, November 29, 7 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Alex Phipps hosts a musical-comedy benefit for NYC-based LGBTQ+ charities. The evening will feature Sam Taggart, Francesca D’Uva, Neel Gosh, and more! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at [email protected].