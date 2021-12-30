What to Do in Queer NYC: New Year’s Eve

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New Year’s Eve is typically associated with large, eventful celebrations, but a new wave of COVID-19 cases in New York City and elsewhere has prompted many New Yorkers to reconsider their plans. Nevertheless, many establishments are staying open and moving ahead with plans for New Year’s Eve — as long as people are fully vaccinated and take necessary precautions. Keep in mind that most events will require proof of vaccination and some will require patrons to wear masks, so if you do decide to venture out into the city on New Year’s Eve, be prepared.

Below is a list of queer New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city.

New Year’s Eve at Henrietta Hudson

When: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on New Year’s Eve

Where: 438 Hudson St in Manhattan

Henrietta Hudson is going the extra mile to protect patrons against COVID-19 with on-site COVID testing for all guests who enter the bar for their New Year’s Eve bash. Vaccination proof is required prior to entering the bar. As for the entertainment, DJ Mariko and DJ Stacey will lead the evenings music. Learn more at Henrietta Hudson’s Instagram page (@henriettahudson). Pre-sale tickets are $100.

New Year’s Eve at Boxers

When: 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on New Year’s Eve

Where: 37 West 20th Street in Manhattan

Boxers NYC, a queer sports bar, is ringing in the New Year with $20 tickets. DJ Mike Touch will lead the way along with go-go dancers, special guest performer Rikk York. Purchase tickets via Eventbrite.

New Year’s Eve at Alibi Lounge

When: 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

Where: 2376 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., Boulevard in Manhattan

Alibi Lounge, one of two Black-owned LGBTQ bars in Harlem, is hosting a New Year’s Eve party featuring a “chic” dress code. Tickets are $25 at the door. Champagne is $15 and a heated VIP outdoor patio is available for $10. There will be a free champagne toast at midnight.

New Year’s Eve at Lambda Lounge

When: 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

Where: 2256 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., Boulevard in Manhattan

When: 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

Lambda Lounge, the other Black-owned LGBTQ bar in Harlem, is planning their first-ever New Year’s Eve party. The black tie affair offers a $20 cover all night with an open bar from 8 p.m to 10 p.m. If you’re planning to stay out late, this is the place to be — it’s open until 6 a.m.

New Year’s Eve at Industry Bar

When: All night on New Year’s Eve until 4 a.m.

Where: 355 West 52nd Street in Manhattan

Mark the dawn of a new year at Industry Bar in Hell’s Kitchen, where Nick Padron will star as the evening’s DJ. There will be a $10 cash cover at the door.

New Year’s Eve at Friend’s Tavern

When: New Year’s Eve; champagne toast at midnight

Where: 79-11 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens

Skip the pricey covers and spend New Year’s Eve at Friend’s Tavern, a queer neighborhood watering hole in Jackson Heights, where there is no cost to get in. To learn more, call 718-397-7256 or visit friendstavern.net.

NYE After Party at The Q

When: 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on New Year’s morning

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue in Manhattan

When the evening starts to wind down, head over to The Q — a new LGBTQ club — for a late-night party that will last until after the first sunrise of the new year. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.