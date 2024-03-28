What to do in queer NYC March 28-31

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our roundup of events across the city in the days ahead. For a complete list of Transgender Day of Visibility events, click here.

Trans Day of Visibility with Trans Lifeline

Thursday, March 28, 3 p.m.

Online

Trans Lifeline’s Myles Markham hosts an online discussion offering emotional and financial resources for the transgender community. Free registration via Eventbrite.

Game Over Books Queer Poetry Showcase

Thursday, March 28, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join Myles Taylor, Dena Igusti, Mya Matteo Alexice, and Liv Mammone as they read from their upcoming books as part of the Bureau’s Game Over Books series. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Don’t Tell Your Mother

Friday, March 29, 7 p.m.

505 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Sean Thomasson hosts a queer standup comedy show in Bedstuy! Tickets via Eventbrite.

KCE x Hot Rabbit Present Queer Country

Friday, March 29, 8 p.m.

The Meadows BK, 17 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, NY

Kennedy Carstens Events and Hot Rabbit are celebrating the launch of “Cowboy Carter” by Beyoncé with the ultimate queer hoedown. Event includes free line dancing classes, door prizes, and Djs spinning country hits all night long! Tickets via Eventbrite.

ACT II: Club Rodeo

Friday, March 29, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Move Forward Music presents the ultimate rodeo party dedicated to Beyoncé’s new album “Cowboy Carter.” DJs Miss Milan and Arty Furtado will be playing the album front to back – no skips! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

A Céline Dion Party

Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Charlene and Essa Noche are hosting the ultimate Céline Dion tribute, with DJ Sean McMahill spinning hits and deep cuts all night long. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Good Boy

Friday, March 29, 10 p.m.

ArtSpace at PUBLIC Hotels, 215 Chrystie Street, New York, NY

This Good Friday, be a Good Boy with the ultimate dance party featuring music from Isaiah Sanders and June Weimar. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Transgender Day of Visibility

Saturday, March 30, 2 p.m.

Marsha P. Johnson State Park, 90 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility 2024 with a drag story hour at Marsha P. Johnson State Park. Free registration via Eventbrite.

The Life and Line of Keith Haring

Saturday, March 30, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

National Book Critics Circle Award Finalist and New York Times bestselling biographer Brad Gooch visits the Bureau to discuss his latest biography, “RADIANT: The Life and Line of Keith Haring.” Gooch will be joined in conversation by Ricardo Montez, author of “Keith Haring’s Line: Race and the Performance of Desire.” Copies of both books will be available for purchase and signing. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Forbidden Froots

Saturday, March 30, 4 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Forbidden Froots, hosted by Steven Zakari, returns to the Stonewall Inn. This month’s cast includes drag queen Lala Wiggy, along with comedians Robert Ima, Chloe Cunha, Freddie Shanel, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

MotherDisco

Saturday, March 30, 5 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Emil Cohen and The Christopher Street Reader present MotherDisco, a disco-fueled celebration of queer joy, community, and liberation. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Dolls from the Block

Saturday, March 30, 8 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Club Cumming and Skinny Legend present Dolls from the Block with beats from DJ Guilty Pleasures. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Reclaiming Queerness, Reclaiming Palestine

Sunday, March 31, 4:30 p.m.

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, 26 Wooster Street, New York, NY

Join the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art and Writers Against the War on Gaza as they host a long table session with artists, activists, and historians on queer Palestinian reclamation. Free registration via Eventbrite.

Judy at Stonewall

Sunday, March 31, 6:30 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Gloria Swansong, NYC’s top-Judy Garland impersonator returns to the Stonewall Inn with Maxie Factor, Zelda Garment, and Phoebe Jeebies. Tickets via JudyAtTheStonewall.bpt.me.