What to do in queer NYC Jan. 4-7

Check out our roundup of things to do in the first weekend of the new year:

No Cover Thursdays @ The Eagle

When: Thursdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Free admittance to the Eagle every Thursday night; DJ Bram spins at 10 p.m.

LGBTQ+ History Walking Tour

When: Friday, January 5, 10 a.m.

Where: McCarthy Square, Charles Street and Waverly Place, New York, NY

Join Christopher Street Tours for a historic tour of Greenwich Village through a queer lens. Site stops include the Stonewall Inn, the Gay Liberation Monument, the NYC AIDS Memorial, the LGBT Community Center, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

The Olympics of Drag

When: Friday, January 5, 9 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Move over RuPaul – Chiquitita presents the Olympcs of Drag, a new competition where queens, kings, and things will compete for Brooklyn’s crown in a series of super serious and challenging challenges. Tickets via Dice.fm.

JackOffs at Sandy Jack’s

When: Friday, January 5, 10 p.m.

Where: Sandy Jack’s, 683 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Host Bertha Vanayshuna hosts JackOffs on the first and third Friday of the month at Sandy Jack’s. This week, she’ll be joined by Drag King ShowPonii.

Drag Brunch @ Cornerstone Tavern

When: Saturdays, starting at 12 p.m.

Where: Cornerstone Tavern, 961 2nd Avenue, New York, NY

Join Plasma and Vivien Gabor every Saturday for Drag Brunch with bottomless brunch!

Smackdown @ Stonewall

When: Saturday, January 6, 8 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Hibiscus hosts Smackdown at the Stonewall Inn, along with special guests Aria Jae and Anita Taste.

Balls Deep Disco

When: Saturday, January 6, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

DJ Kris Steeves hosts an all-night dance party, featuring classic, new, and house disco at C’mon Everybody. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Mean Girls Tribute

When: Sunday, January 7, 7 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate the release of the Mean Girls Movie Musical release with a Mean Girls drag tribute show starring Tik Tok influencer Julian Cookies, Drag Race alums Jan Sport, Marcia Marcia Marcia, and Luxx Noir London, and special guests Daniel Franceze. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.