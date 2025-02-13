What to do in queer NYC February 13-17

Sapphira Cristál in her 54 Below

Thursday, February 6; doors at 5:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY

Experience the unforgettable Sapphira Cristál from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 in her 54 Below debut! Sapphira and fellow Drag Race alum Plasma will serenade you with a mix of Broadway and operatic favorites, along with original music! Tickets via 54Below.org.

Jill Johnston in Motion

Thursday, February 6, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join Clare Croft as she reads from her new book, “Jill Johnston in Motion.” Croft will be joined by Ksenia Soboleva to discuss Johnston’s as a dance critic turned lesbian provocateur. To reserve a copy of Croft’s book, email the Bureau at contact@bgsqd.com.

Beau’s Big Gay Trivia Show

Thursday, February 6, 7 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Beau Dega hosts pop-culture trivia with a drag twist — join for the fun for a chance to win special prizes!

Growl-iversary

Thursday, February 6, 8 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY

Growl — New York’s fury social group — is celebrating their first anniversary! Grab your fursuits and join the celebration, which includes live electronic music, vendors, crafts, and more await you. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Fragments of Wasted Devotion

Friday, February 7, 7 p.m.

Hive Mind Books, 219 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Join author Mia Tsang for the launch of her new book, “Fragments of Wasted Devotion.” Tsang will discuss her book and sign copies, which will be available for purchase. Tickets via HiveMindBooks.com.

Charlene Live

Friday, February 7, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Drag icon Charlene Incarnate performs Patti LuPone’s 1993 Live album in its entirety at C’mon Everybody. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Bad Romance

Friday, February 7, 10 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY

9 Bob Note and Dario Tapia are throwing the baddest pre-Valentine’s bash in Brooklyn, paying tribute to Mother Monster Lady Gaga. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Pink Party

Saturday, February 8, 2 p.m.

Boxers Hell’s Kitchen, 735 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Dandyland returns just in time for Valentine’s Day, featuring a wide variety of queer art! Head over to Boxers in Hell’s Kitchen and pick up the perfect gift for that special someone.

The Inherent Queerness of Animals

Saturday, February 8, 6 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join biologist Nathan H. Lents as he discusses his new book, “The Sexual Evolution: How 500 Million Years of Sex, Gender, and Mating Shape Modern Relationships,” which explores how current notions around human gender and sexuality are rooted in our animal ancestors. Lents will be joined by Bureau co-founder Greg Newton.

Club NYC Black History Show

Saturday, February 8, 6 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Club NYC presents Black History Show — a dance party featuring the music of Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, and Ciara — with a special tribute to Fatman Scoop! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Twisted Bear

Saturday, February 8, 10 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY

Twisted Bear — the international bear dance party — comes to 9 Bob Note with DJs Seth Breezy from Atlanta and Paul Coals from London. Bears, pups, cubs, and friends all welcome; gear encouraged but not required. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Subculture NYC

Saturday, February 8, 10 p.m.

Red Eye NY, 355 West 41st Street, New York, NY

Subculture NYC and Red Eye present a night of music and dancing with beats by DJs Spinna and François K. Tickets via RedEyeTickets.com.

Brunch is Gay

Sunday, February 9; doors open at 11:30 a.m., showtime at 1 p.m.

54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY

Lea DeLaria and with special guests Betty are hosting the gayest brunch in Manhattan. Be prepared to hear music from Cabaret staples, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, along with classic jazz standards. Tickets and menu via 54below.org.

The Anatomy Lesson

Sunday, February 9, 5 p.m

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

A.E. Kieran hosts a weekly drink and draw event at Club Cumming, featuring a rotating cast of figure models.

“Blackout” Screening

Sunday, February 9, 6 p.m.

Hive Mind Books, 219 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Join Hive Mind Books and Bushwick in Power for a screening of the 2001 documentary “Blackout,” which tells the story of the 1977 New York City blackout. Free RSVP via HiveMindBooks.com.

The Kizha Carr Show

Sunday, February 9, 11:30 p.m.

Industry Bar, 355 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

She’s insane, profane, and doesn’t have a brain — but bearded queen Kizha Carr will surely ruffle your feathers and make you laugh! Don’t miss the Kizha Carr show every Sunday at Industry Bar.