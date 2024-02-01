What to do in queer NYC Feb. 1-4

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our roundup of events across the city:

Pride Toastmasters

Thursday, February 1, 7 p.m.

The LGBT Community Center, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Pride Toastmasters is a sub-brand of Toastmasters tailored to the LGBTQ+ community. The New York chapter of Pride Toastmasters meets in-person and online every week. Free registration via Eventbrite.

Gay Rights Comedy

Thursday, February 1, 7 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Head over to the Stonewall Inn to catch some of New York’s funniest queer comedians tickle your funny bone. Sarah Santamaria is on hosting duty, and she will be joined by Riylan Mills, Winter, Michelladonna, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Bushwick’s Got Talent

Thursday, February 1, 7 p.m.

House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Bushwick’s Got Talent is a free monthly party featuring live music, sideshow acts, comedy, drag, burlesque, and so much more.

No Cover Thursdays @ The Eagle

Thursdays, starting at 10 p.m.

554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Get into The Eagle for free every Thursday night; DJ Bram spins at 10 p.m.

Red Light, Green Light

Friday, February 2, 8 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Guests from the Squid Game Challenge contestants Sam (Player 016) and Dash (Player 141) have come to recreate the Red Light, Green Light game and they’re bringing it to 3 Dollar Bill. Do you dare to make a move? Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Power Suit

Friday, February 2, 8 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Rebecca Weiser & Mariah Oxley host a stand-up comedy show exploring – and poking fun at – feminism and capitalism. The duo will be joined by Clare Austen-Smith, Glennis Laroe, Jay Jurden, and more. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Friction Fridays

Fridays, 11 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

What happens at Hush may stay at Hush, but Shush Saturdays are no secret. No cover before midnight.

Girlnation @ Stonewall

Friday, February 2, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Girlnation-NYC takes over the second floor of the Stonewall Inn the first Friday of every month, featuring Honey Burlesque, along with sexy gogo & performance dancers.

Butt Buddies

Friday, February 2, 11:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

After a successful run in Montreal and Chicago, the Butt Buddies party comes to Brooklyn! Bums of all shapes, sizes, and genders are welcome to join in the fun. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Drag Brunch @ Cornerstone Tavern

Saturdays, starting at 12 p.m.

Cornerstone Tavern ,961 2nd Avenue, New York, NY

Join Plasma and Vivien Gabor every Saturday for Drag Brunch with bottomless brunch!

Alaska Does It Again

Saturday, February 3, 6:30 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Oops…Alaska Did It Again! Divatronic returns to celebrate Britney Spears’ 2000 album “Oops…I Did It Again.” The night will feature recreations of iconic moments from the album, along with live vocals, choreo, and more dazzling surprises. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Britney Spears Dance Party

Saturday, February 3, 10 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

The Britney celebration continues at 9 Bob Note with the official Divatronic afterparty. Music by DJs Jon Ali and Penny WIld; drag performances by BeauJangless and Reese Havoc. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Cuentos “Completos”

Saturday, February 3, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

The Bureau — along with authors Giannina Braschi, Gerard Cabrera, Lawrence LaFountain-Stokes, and more — celebrate legendary queer Puerto Rican writer Manuel Ramos Otero’s “Cuentos Completos.” Copies of “Cuentos “Completos” will be available for purchase. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Erotic Art Bazaar

Sunday, February 4, 1 p.m.

Someday Gallery, 120 Walker Street, New York, NY

Gay Oddities and Hit Me Up present a Valentine’s art bazaar. Find the perfect gift – art jewelry, fetishwear, and more – for that special someone in your life! Masks required for the first two hours of the event.

Free Pool Happy Hour @ Boxers Chelsea

Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.

Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

Finish off the weekend strong in two-for-one drinks and free billiard games at everyone’s favorite gay sports bar.

Who We Did For Love

Sunday, February 4, 9 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Thezpians Peach Fuzz and Parton Shots present an love-filled evening of theatre and gender debauchery. The duo will be joined by Dick TransDyke, Mia Karma, and Nirah. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at [email protected].