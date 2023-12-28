What to Do in Queer NYC December 28-31

Many New Year’s Eve events are scheduled to take place around the city on Dec. 31.

Close out the holiday season at New Year’s Eve parties or other events across the city:

So True, Bestie

When: Thursday, December 28, 9 p.m.

Where: Parkside Lounge, 317 East Houston Street, New York, NY

Nika Lomazzo and Anya Volz host a queer comedy show and social hour on the last Thursday of every month. Discounted tickets via Eventbrite.

Neighborhood Darlings

When: Friday, December 29, 8 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Michael Abber and Speakerphone Productions host an evening of stand-up comedy at Club Cumming, featuring Maddie Weiner, Jared Goldstein, Neill Lynskey, and more. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

New Queers Eve

When: Friday, December 29, 8 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Aveq Moi and Rude Polaroids are kicking off the New Year’s celebrations early with the fifth annual New Queers Eve. End 2023 on a high note with drag performances, DJ sets, and plenty of surprises. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Madonna vs. Janet

When: Friday, December 29, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

C’mon Everybody and The Illustrious Blacks honor two iconic queens of pop – Madonna and Janet Jackson – with a late night dance party. Tickets via Dice.fm.

K!ller Queen

When: Saturday, December 30, 4 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Lala Wiggy hosts K!ller Queen – a new drag spectacularstaring local up-and-coming New York queens. Proceeds from the evening go to the Sylvia Rivera Food Pantry at the Metropolitan Community Church of New York. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Coming Out to Dead People

When: Saturday, December 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY

Comedian Ricky Sim presents a Gaysian comedy show about grief, love, and a secret that was carried to the grave. Fresh from a successful run at Edinburgh Fringe, “Coming Out to Dead People” makes a stop in New York before its Off-West End debut next year. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Showtime @ Stonewall

When: Saturday, December 30, 8 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Stick around after K!ller Queen because Catrina Lovelace is back to host It’s Showtime upstairs at the Stonewall Inn. This time, she’s bringing Angel Elektra and Shady Pines along for the ride.

Red Eye Disqo

When: Saturday, December 30, 10 p.m.

Where: Red Eye NY, 355 W 41st Street, New York, NY

Rify Royalty and Marti Cummings present Disqo at Red Eye. Dance the night away with disco tunes and shows from Jarvis Derrell, Kiki Ball Change, and Vanity Levain. Tickets via RedEyeNY.com.

LeSportSac Underwear Party

When: Saturday, December 30, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Shed your inhibitions (and your clothes) at the LeSportSac underwear and sportswear party. William Francis and Devonne will be spinning tunes all night, with gogo sets from Cruise and Besan.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

New Year’s @ Albatross

When: Sunday, December 31, 6 p.m.

Where: Albatross Bar, 3619 24th Avenue, Queens, NY

Cheers, Queens! Sherry Poppins and Angela Mansberry will be hosting back-to-back celebrations, starting with bingo at 6 p.m., followed by an all dance dance party with drag performances, games, drink specials, and more!

Ella Fartzgerald’s Legendary New Year

When: Saturday, December 31, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Kick off your New Year’s Eve night with Brooklyn’s own Ella Fartzgerald, who will be paying tribute to the legends of Pop, Rock, Soul, and R&B. Ella will be joined by Sweaty Eddie and Paris L’Hommie. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Club Cumming Double-Feature

When: Sunday, December 31, 9 p.m.

Where:Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Club Cumming is hosting two parties to celebrate the new year:First up is New Years is Cumming with RC Jazz, featuring Richard Cortez on vocals, Adam Birnbaum on the piano, Mark Lewandowski on the bass, and Aaron Kimmel on the drums. Stick around after midnight for the Haus of Cumming champagne toast and dance party. Tickets to both events via ClubCummingNYC.com

The Glitter Ball

When: Sunday, December 31, 9 p.m.

Where: The Brooklyn Monarch, 23 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, NY

Hot Rabbit presents the Glitter Ball – big queer NYE extravaganza for the whole community! There will be DJ sets and performances all night – including RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Loosey Laduca. Tickets via Eventbrite.

The Empire Ball

When: Sunday, December 31, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Gia Gunn hosts a New Years celebration for legends, okay?! The second annual Empire Ball returns bigger than ever. New York’s top nightlife performers will be performing all night into the new year. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

NYE @ Stonewall

When: Sunday, December 31, 10 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Ring in the New Year at the Stonewall Inn. Prada G Major hosts, with performances on both floors throughout the night. Music by DJs TBOY and David Michael.

Poppers: A New Year’s Party

When: Sunday, December 31, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Rush into the new year with DJ Chaotic at C’mon Everybody, with remixes and mashups of pop classics all night long. Don’t miss the complimentary champagne toast at midnight! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at [email protected].