What to Do in Queer NYC December 14-17

Check out our roundup of events across the city in the days ahead:

Bob the Drag Queen Returns to New York

When: Thursday, December 14, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

New York’s own Bob the Drag Queen returns to Brooklyn. Currently touring with Madonna, Bob will perform at the official Celebrations Tour afterparty, along with Nicky-O, Magenta, Angel Au, and more. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

No Cover Thursdays @ The Eagle

When: Thursdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Free admittance to the Eagle every Thursday night; DJ Bram spins at 10 p.m.

Oops! One Last Dance

When: Thursday, December 14, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Calling all Oopsie Daisies: after 7 years of shows and performances, Chiquitita and West Dakota are throwing one last Oops party at C’mon Everybody. Tickets via Dice.fm.

House of Yes XMAS Spectacular

When: Friday, December 15, 7 p.m.

Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue Brooklyn, NY

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, you won’t want to miss the 11th annual Xmas Spectacular at the House of Yes. This holiday bash includes circus acts, circus, variety theater, drag performances, and so much more. Multiple dates through Christmas; tickets via Eventbrite.

Christmas @ the Strand

When: Friday, December 15, 7 p.m.

Where: The Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway, New York, NY

Get into the holiday spirit with Kendall Knight, Lana Del Trey, and Bertha Vanayshun! Festivities will include live singing, trivia, raffles, books (duh!) and more! Tickets via Strandbooks.com.

Christmas and Chill

When: Friday, December 15, 9 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate the festive season with a drag tribute to Ariana Grande’s holiday EP, “Christmas and Chill.” Marcia Marcia Marcia headlines, with additional performances from Lagoona Bloo and Julian Cookies. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Be Cute

When: Friday, December 15, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate 10 years of Being Cute with an all-star line-up of performers, including Charlene, Richard, Julie J, and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 winner Sasha Velour. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Asian Holi-gay Spectacular

When: Friday, December 15, 11 p.m.

Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street New York, NY

Let Alex Kim and Kenny Park Yi get you in the holiday spirit with Boba Gays’ Asian Holi-gay Spectacular. This all-queer, all-Asian comedy show features Sabrina Wu, Jocelyn Chia, Fareeha Khan, and BaeJing. Tickets via Caveat.nyc.

Glitter Gala

When: Saturday, December 16, 2 p.m.

Where: Boxers Hell’s Kitchen, 735 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Finish your holiday shopping at the Dandyland erotic art and gift fair. Support the work of 30+ local queer artists while enjoying drag entertainment, hourly raffles, and other erotic entertainment.

Forbidden Froots

When: Saturday, December 16, 4 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Forbidden Froots returns to the Stonewall Inn. Hosted by Steven Zakari, this month’s cast includes drag queen Lala Wiggy, along with comedians Milly Tamarez, Britt Migs, Max Gross, and more. They will also be collecting toys to donate this holiday season. Tickets via Eventbrite.

JUDY: Pageant

When: Saturday, December 16, 10 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Tired: serving beauty. Wired: serving Judy. Nine queers compete for the crown in a “Judy” pageant like no other. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Snow Ball

When: Saturday, December 16, 10 p.m.

Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue Brooklyn, NY

House of Yes’s annual Snow Ball returns: Don your best white gay apparel and party the night away with ballroom dancing, crystal ball readings, snowball fight, and more! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Hot Honey

When: Saturday, December 16, 11 p.m.

Where: Littlefield, 635 Sackett Street Brooklyn, NY

Hot Rabbit and Honey Burlesque invite you to join them for a holiday edition of Hot Honey with an evening full of craft cocktails, free tarot readings, dancing, and the best gogo & burlesque shows in New York. Tickets via Eventbrite.

GayRidge Holigay Party

When: Sunday, December 17, 2 p.m.

Where: Ginger’s Bar, 363 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

GayRidge, South Brooklyn’s LGBTQ+ community group, presents its first holigay party at Ginger’s Bar. Free snacks and door prizes will be available.

Drag Me To The Movies

When: Sunday, December 17, 8 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Megami and friends host an all-drag shadowcast tribute to the 2010 film, “Burlesque.” Tickets via Dice.fm.