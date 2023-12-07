What to do in queer NYC Dec. 7-10

Looking for something to do? Check out our round up of events in the days ahead:

Christmas is Cumming

When: Thursday, December 7, 10 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Alan Cumming himself hosts a charity spectacular to benefit Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless. Special guests include Matt Rogers, Gayle Rankin, Antwayn Hopper, and more! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

No Cover Thursdays @ The Eagle

When: Thursdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Free admittance to the Eagle every Thursday night; DJ Bram spins at 10 p.m.

It’s A Sapphic Date

When: Friday, December 8, 7 p.m.

Where: 9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY

“It’s A Sapphic Date” — New England’s hottest comedy dating event — comes to Brooklyn. Four singles will go on a blind date in front of a live audience. Tickets to watch or participate via SeeTickets.us.

Queerotica: Comedy Night

When: Friday, December 8, 7 p.m.

Where: The Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway, New York, NY

Head up to the rare book room at The Strand Bookstore for Queerotica Comedy, a hilarious evening of LGBTQ stand-up. Sam Morrison hosts the all-star line-up that includes Sam Ruddy, Esther Fallick, Michael Abber, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Fagtasia

When: Friday, December 8, 9 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Fagtasia returns, paying tribute to the holiday classic “How The Grinch Stole Christmas!” Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Lesbo-A-Gogo

When: Friday, December 8, 10 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Honey Burlesque and DJ Susan Levine take over the Stonewall Inn with sexy burlesque performances all night long.

R*NT: A Shadowcast Tribute

When: Saturday, December 9, 6 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Join Boy Radio and Promithes Promithes Productions present a shadowcast tribute to the movie musical, “RENT.” Tickets available at SeeTickets.us.

SPARKLY TOP!

When: Saturday, December 9, 9 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Pushcart Judaica presents SPARKLY TOP: A Queer Hanukkah Fundraiser Party. Celebrate Hanukkah with a queer Jewish holiday market, along with performances and dancing! Proceeds from the evening support Standing Together, a grassroots organization that advocates for the peace and independence of Israelis and Palestinians alike. Tickets available at SeeTickets.us.

Holiday Bear Blast

When: Sunday, December 10, 3 p.m.

Where: Brass Monkey, 55 Little West 12th Street, New York, NY

The Urban Bear presents their annual Holiday Bear Blast! Hosted by Urban Bear’s Robert Valin, the afternoon will feature go-go bears and cubs, plus beats from DJ Chauncey D. Discounted advanced tickets via Eventbrite.

Disco Tea with Lady Bunny

When: Sunday, December 10, 4 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Drag legend Lady Bunny returns to C’mon Everybody with her infamous Disco Tea Dance. Get your Saturday night started early with Disco classics. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer Film Society

When: Sunday, December 10, 9 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Club Cumming presents their free monthly queer film series; December’s selection is John Waters’ cult classic “Polyester.” Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.