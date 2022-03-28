Trans Visibility Takes Center Stage at Marsha P. Johnson State Park

The Houses of Jax and Xsta hosted an afternoon of entertainment at Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Brooklyn on March 27 ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility.

The event, which kicked off at noon and continued throughout the afternoon, featured music, performances, speeches, and booths. The park is perched on the East River waterfront in Williamsburg.

The slate of on-stage performers included Heavenly Michele aka La Venenosa Lady Venom and Egyptt LaBeija — and there were also poetry readings.

A representative from the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul was also on hand to recognize the event’s organizers, Christa Nasim and Nikki Jackson, for their work. The event was led in part by the Brooklyn Ghost Project, a non-profit organization working to support trans and non-binary communities in New York City.

See some photos below: