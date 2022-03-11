Controversy Unfolds as State Pulls Funding from LGBT Network

The LGBT Network, a non-profit serving Queens and Long Island, is losing $10 million in state funding over several years for allegedly dodging requests to show how taxpayer dollars were being spent, according to state health officials. The organization, in turn, is vehemently denying the allegations.

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) opened an investigation into the LGBT Network in 2019 at the request of State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, health officials told Gay City News. The years-long probe found that the LGBT Network — which provides offerings ranging from HIV and STI testing to anti-bullying workshops — “repeatedly failed” to provide health officials with required information to prove “it has spent funding efficiently and effectively,” the DOH said.

“As a result, the department has terminated current and future contracts with [the LGBT Network],” a DOH spokesperson said in a written statement provided to Gay City News. The New York Post first reported on the state’s decision to strip the LGBT Network of millions in funding.

The DOH has ended or is not extending seven contracts with the LGBT Network and is nixing another potential contract. The state is instead vowing to redirect that funding to other providers in the area.

The LGBT Network has responded by tearing into the DOH and accusing the agency of “refusing to pay us with one excuse after another” for the past three years.

“We complied with DOH’s endless stream of document requests over the past year, and in fact went above and beyond to demonstrate compliance,” the non-profit said in a written statement. “We even requested that NYS comptroller’s office be brought in to do a thorough review and DOH denied that request. When we made it clear that we were taking legal action to finally be compensated for our work, DOH took this retaliatory action against us. We’ll see them in court.”

A spokesperson for the state comptroller told Gay City News the comptroller’s “office was not directly involved in DOH’s review and decision.”

The feud over the contracts comes as the LGBT Network — led by CEO David Kilmnick — has faced accusations of shady financial practices. One former LGBT Network employee who filed a whistleblower complaint with the state in 2016 documented a series of work emails involving Kilmnick and others during the years preceding the complaint. The individual, who asked not to be named, recalled witnessing the “misrepresentation of our numbers in grant reporting” and accused the LGBT Network of “falsifying statistics” and “altering financial vouchering.”

Another individual familiar with the workings of the LGBT Network who spoke on the condition of anonymity echoed those concerns to Gay City News.

“They had significant cash flow issues,” the source explained. “The numbers were always very fuzzy. These are not problems that can be whisked away with an email about transparency.”

The funding issues apparently coincided with problems in the workplace. Both sources voiced criticisms of the non-profit’s workplace — and the former employee’s complaint said Kilmnick “created a hostile, threatening work environment by embarrassing, humiliating, and publicly berating staff, myself included.”

In January, when the Post first revealed the state’s investigation into the non-profit, the LGBT Network downplayed the financial concerns by insisting that non-profits with state contracts “continually experience cash flow issues because they are required to lay out the funds for services and then seek reimbursement from the state.”

Furthermore, according to the Post, the state comptroller said the LGBT Network did not disclose bonuses that were handed out to “Executive Management Staff” in 2017 — although the non-profit denied giving those bonuses.

Tax documents covering the 2019-20 fiscal year show Kilmnick made $152,750 in reportable compensation, $82,250 from related organizations, and $33,529 in “other compensation” from the organization or related groups. That was up from 2013-14 when Kilmnick brought in $ 120,164 in reportable compensation and $19,562 in reportable compensation from related organizations.

Some local leaders are defending the LGBT Network. GOP State Senator Phil Boyle of Long Island’s Bay Shore area, who sits on the Health Committee, voiced support for the “stellar work” of the LGBT Network and said he wants the state comptroller “to launch an investigation into the DOH’s latest failure and the role of the governor’s office in concealing and perhaps aggravating it.”

Out gay former Queens Councilmember Daniel Dromm also slammed Governor Kathy Hochul, accusing her administration of orchestrating “a smear campaign against the LGBT Network about a contract dispute.”

“When I received a ‘courtesy call’ from her staffer last week, I was shocked,” Dromm said in a written statement. “I never heard of the executive branch of government calling elected officials, activists, and funders to discredit an organization — especially one that has consistently provided excellent, culturally competent services such as the LGBT Network.”

Mitchell Draizin, a Long Island-based LGBTQ leader who co-founded CUNY’s LGBTQ leadership program, is encouraging folks to avoid rushing to conclusions. In the meantime, he is calling on the state to provide proof of the allegations.

Two other state lawmakers with Health Committee assignments are putting the focus back on the uncertain status of services for those most in need.

“I am saddened about the turn of events — not so much because it involves well-known advocates, but mostly because it involves many people we don’t know who received these valuable services,” said out State Senator Brad Hoylman. He added that it was his understanding that “there were many attempts to rectify the lack of information that the Department of Health was requesting.”

“I’ve been assured that new contracts will be in place as soon as possible,” he added. “Of course one of the main concerns will be that this money needs to be redirected to other service providers.”

Out Queens Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas underscored the importance of maintaining services — especially for marginalized communities such as undocumented individuals and transgender folks.

“I think it’s really tragic to hear that the money is not going to be in the hands of the people who need it the most,” González-Rojas told Gay City News.

González-Rojas said the situation adds more urgency to a goal outlined by a group of trans leaders to establish a Trans Equity Fund that would prioritize state dollars for trans-led organizations. González-Rojas said she is using her role on the Health Committee to advocate for that fund.

In the meantime, the LGBT Network says it will carry on with its operations.

“Our services will continue, our other contracts with the state of New York, New York City and Long Island will continue, and vital programs and services will not be interrupted,” the organization said.