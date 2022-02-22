Supreme Court to Hear Case Involving Anti-LGBTQ Web Designer

The Supreme Court revealed February 22 that it would take up a free speech case involving a Colorado-based web designer who seeks to reject LGBTQ clients due to her religious beliefs. Arguments in the case are expected to take place in the fall.

The web designer, Lorie Smith of Colorado, carries out graphic and web design work and eventually plans to incorporate wedding services. However, she says she would not accept requests from queer couples. The state’s anti-discrimination law bars such an approach — and she insists that her free speech and religious rights are under attack.

Alliance Defending Freedom, an anti-LGBTQ legal group supporting Smith, asked the Supreme Court to review the case after the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling that kept the law in place.

The Supreme Court, in turn, is vowing to review “whether applying a public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.”

Colorado was at the center of the Masterpiece Cakeshop case from 2018, though that ruling was narrow.

“The Supreme Court here has the opportunity to do what the justices should have done three-and-a-half years ago in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission: Reaffirm and apply longstanding constitutional precedent that our freedoms of religion and speech are not a license to discriminate when operating a business,” Lambda Legal senior counsel Jennifer C. Pizer said in a written statement. “It is time once and for all to put to rest these businesses’ attempts to undermine the civil rights of LGBTQ people in the name of religion.”

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.